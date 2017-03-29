Alameda gas main break forces residents to shelter in place

ALAMEDA (KRON)–A gas main break in Alameda prompted a shelter in place early Wednesday morning.

The break happened around 1:00 am near Clement Street and Grand Street when a driver hit the gas line.

Gas began to flow after a 4-inch gas line at an oil plant ruptured.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and turn off their gas appliances.

PG&E crews are still on scene trying to clear the damages.

There is no estimated time of when the gas main break will be fixed.

The driver of the vehicle is expected to survive.

Breaking-overnight car crash in alameda, CA at penzoil bldg. look at the fence. Driver hits gas line @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hAuecJaArz — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 29, 2017