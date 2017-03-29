Attorney: 9th grade girl stabbed classmate in neck ‘out of necessity’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A student accused of stabbing a classmate in a hallway at Chamberlain High School appeared in court on Wednesday morning to hear the slew of charges against her.

The 15-year-old girl, who News Channel 8 isn’t naming, must remain in juvenile detention until April 18, Judge Christopher C. Nash said.

She’s charged with aggravated battery, possession of a weapon on school property and carrying a concealed weapon, the judge said.

Her attorney, Dirk Weed of Tampa, told the court that the girl brought a steak knife to school from her home.

The suspect and victim have been involved in an ongoing feud, the attorney said, which involved phone calls, threats and a previous fight.

Both girls were suspended due to past incidents, Weed said.

“I want the court to be aware this wasn’t a situation where she randomly attacked a girl or had a premeditated idea to bring a weapon to school to attack her,” Weed said. “Frankly, our position is it was done out of necessity.”

Eyewitnesses claim the victim was stabbed three times in the neck area around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two students jumped in to help.

“You don’t really want students to risk their own safety. They saw a need to help, a need to step in,” said school district spokeswoman Tonya Arja.

Arja said the students who helped stop the fight will be rewarded or honored by the school’s principal.

The school was placed on modified lockdown for less than 10 minutes.