Bay Area beach hazard expected to last through evening

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Temperatures are rising across the Bay Area, but with that comes strong winds that have increased the risk of beach hazards.

Beached in northern Sonoma County and Monterey County might be impacted.

Beachgoers are cautioned to stay off jet skis and to monitor their surroundings.

The beach hazard in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

 

