Bay Area beach hazard expected to last through evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Temperatures are rising across the Bay Area, but with that comes strong winds that have increased the risk of beach hazards.

Beached in northern Sonoma County and Monterey County might be impacted.

Beachgoers are cautioned to stay off jet skis and to monitor their surroundings.

The beach hazard in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Exercise caution if you’re heading to the beach today – there continues to be an increased risk of beach hazards into the evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FvWQ7yzqi2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 29, 2017