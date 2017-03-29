Body found under I-580 in Oakland investigated as possible suicide

OAKLAND (KRON)–Early Wednesday morning police blocked off part of Interstate 580 to investigate a fatality that is now believed to be a possible suicide, according to police.

The body was discovered underneath I-580’s connect ramp to Highway 24 in West Oakland, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol got a call about an abandoned vehicle on the transition ramp from eastbound I-580.

The vehicle was a black Honda Civic in the right line with no driver inside.

The man’s body was located at the intersection of 35th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to Officer Sean Wilkenfeld.

“It’s high enough to be fatal if someone jumped,” Wilkenfeld said.

The death does not appear to be related to any traffic collision, according to Wilkenfeld.

Investigators are searching the car for possible evidence.