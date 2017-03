CONCORD (KRON)–Police in Concord are looking for two women accused of stealing cosmetics from a drugstore on Sunday.

The two women allegedly stole a bunch of cosmetics from the Walgreens store at 1800 Concord Avenue, police said.

An employee tried to stop the women but was pushed by the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Concord police at (925) 671-3220.