SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Now that the Oakland Raiders are Las Vegas bound, prepare for some awkward times in Oakland.

Mark Davis says he plans to stay in the Bay Area for the next two years, while their new Las Vegas stadium is built.

But if it gets ugly, he may have to look for another place to play.

If fans in Oakland are already upset, imagine how contentious it could get over the next two seasons.

That’s why Davis is exploring his options. According to reports, San Antonio is being mentioned as a temporary landing spot before heading to Vegas.

Gameday expenses for the Raiders in Oakland is $8 million or more a year.

Davis has said he’d like to be in Oakland in 2019 if the city and fans would allow that.

“I intend, if the fans would like us to stay there, we’d love to be there [Oakland] for that and possibly talk to them about extending it for maybe ’19 as well and try to bring a championship back to Oakland,” Davis said.

On Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 spoke with Coliseum Executive Director Scott Mckibben, who says it would probably be best if the team packed their bags now.

“Yes, there is a loss of jobs,” McKibben said. “There is some other economic indicators that would hurt in some way shape or form, but purely from the Coliseum Authority’s position, financially, we are better off if the Raiders exit and exit now.”

