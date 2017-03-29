Draymond Green: ‘If I was a Raiders’ fan, I wouldn’t attend a game’

OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green made it clear that he doesn’t approve of the Oakland Raiders’ relocation.

“I felt bad for the city of Oakland, man,” Green told reporters after the Warriors win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

“I don’t even know how that’s going to work, honestly, with a football team moving to Las Vegas. I feel bad for the city,” Green said. “If I was a fan, I wouldn’t attend a game for the next three years. That’s just me. That’s ridiculous. No way I would pay my way to attend a game.”

NFL owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas on Monday by a 31-1 vote. The team will continue to play in Oakland until their $1.9 billion stadium is built for the 2020 season.

“That’s like moving the Dallas Cowboys or moving the Packers,” Green said. “Moving the Raiders? You can move a lot of teams, but there aren’t many fan bases like the Raiders’ fan base. It’s like moving the Boston Celtics from Boston or the Lakers from Los Angeles. You just don’t move certain franchises.”