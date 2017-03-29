Driver who crashed into Alameda gas line arrested for DUI

ALAMEDA (KRON)–The driver who crashed into a gas line in Alameda early Wednesday and caused it to break was arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver was identified as Dewayne Carter.

The break happened around 1:00 am near Clement Street and Grand Street when a driver hit the gas line.

A shelter in place was imposed but later lifted.

Gas flowed from a 4-inch gas line at the Pennzoil plant once it was it was ruptured by the driver.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and turn off their gas appliances.

Around 4:00 a.m. PG&E crews capped the gas line and replaced the line.

There is no estimated time of when the gas main break will be fixed.

The driver of the vehicle is expected to survive and was taken a hospital where he was treated for various injuries.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of alcohol being involved in the incident and are investigating.

 

