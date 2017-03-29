Driver who crashed into Alameda gas line arrested for DUI

ALAMEDA (KRON)–The driver who crashed into a gas line in Alameda early Wednesday and caused it to break was arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver was identified as Dewayne Carter.

The break happened around 1:00 am near Clement Street and Grand Street when a driver hit the gas line.

A shelter in place was imposed but later lifted.

Gas flowed from a 4-inch gas line at the Pennzoil plant once it was it was ruptured by the driver.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and turn off their gas appliances.

Around 4:00 a.m. PG&E crews capped the gas line and replaced the line.

There is no estimated time of when the gas main break will be fixed.

The driver of the vehicle is expected to survive and was taken a hospital where he was treated for various injuries.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of alcohol being involved in the incident and are investigating.

Breaking news-alameda pd arrest DeWayne Carter of alameda. Accused of DUI. Takes out gas meter. Pennzoil refinery pic.twitter.com/lO7FKtr5N8 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 29, 2017

Breaking news-alameda police arrest driver who plows through fence at pennzoil refinery. Accused of dui @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SrzXz0mWlq — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 29, 2017

Breaking-driver plows through fence at penzoil bldg. taken to hosp. Alameda, CA. DUI a possibility @kron4news pic.twitter.com/kZBxpjXscs — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 29, 2017

Breaking-overnight car crash in alameda, CA at penzoil bldg. look at the fence. Driver hits gas line @kron4news pic.twitter.com/hAuecJaArz — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 29, 2017

Breaking-crash in alameda, CA. Driver hits gas line. PG & E capped gas leak. I am live in one min @kron4news pic.twitter.com/I4vJwAftI1 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 29, 2017