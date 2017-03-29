Friends crowdfund anti-Islamophobia BART train ads

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four San Francisco Bay Area friends have raised enough money to put 40 advertisements on BART cars advising passengers what to do if they witness a racially or religiously motivated attack on a train.

The friends used a GoFundMe page to raise more than $2,700 for the ads.

The page says they launched the ads because they were concerned about incidents of hate speech and harassment happening in public spaces following November’s election.

Graphic designer and artist Marie-Shirine Yener illustrated the cartoon suggesting one method of subduing a verbal attack against a Muslim person on public transit.

The newspaper reports Yener’s step-by-step process advises sitting next to the person being targeted and starting an innocuous conversation, ignoring the attacker.

It advises to maintain eye contact and not acknowledge the attacker’s presence.

