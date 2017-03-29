Kevin Durant’s knee injury shows signs of improvement

By Published:
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after drawing a foul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Houston. Golden State won 125-108. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

OAKLAND (KRON)– Warriors’ small forward, Kevin Durant, has been off the court for nearly a month after suffering a knee injury during a game against the Wizards but he’s showing signs of improvement, according to a Warriors representative.

Warrior medical and athletic staff have been monitoring his injury and plan to incorporate him into non-contact basketball drills.

Those drills will consist of shooting, running and jumping.

Based on his performance with the drills and increased intensity workouts, Warriors staff will determine whether to incorporate him into contact drills and practice.

There is a possibility Durant can return to the game at the end of the regular season, according to a representative.

He’ll be re-evaluated again next week.

