Multiple people killed in church bus crash in Texas

CONCAN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are working a deadly crash involving a church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon.

CNN affiliate WOAI in San Antonio reports one of the vehicles involved is a church bus with older passengers on board. Reports indicate the head-on collision happened around 2 p.m. and there are multiple deaths.

First Baptist Church in New Braunfels posted to Facebook that they have received word that a bus carrying their senior adults coming back from a retreat were involved in the crash. “We understand there have been some fatalities,” the post says. “All activities for tonight are cancelled, including dinner. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

“It was a really gruesome scene,” said Rick Ballesteros of Uvalde during a phone interview with WOAI.

All lanes of Highway 83 are closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

Garner State Park is approximately 88 miles west of San Antonio.