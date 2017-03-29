SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police have arrested a naked man on the Santa Rosa High School campus on Wednesday, according to police.

Police say they found 50-year-old William David Miessner, of Santa Rosa, on the school campus near the door to a basement area on the north side of the campus. Miessner was wearing a T-shirt, but was not clothed from the waist down, wearing only a small grocery bag around his genital area, police said.

The suspect had painted his hands and genitals with blue paint.

Miessner spoke to one student but had not approached him, police said. Staff kept him away from the school.

Police say they do not know why Miessner came to the campus. His clothes were found at the school.

Police took him into custody.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), coming onto a school campus with an intent to interfere or disrupt, and false identification to police officers.