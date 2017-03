ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed in a crash Monday on Highway 84 just west of Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. on westbound Hwy 84 at the entrance to the Dumbarton Bridge.

A traffic alert was issued at 12:24 p.m. because two lanes are blocked west of the toll plaza as officers investigate the crash.

CHP officials do not have an estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

