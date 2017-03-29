Part of Redwood Road closed near Castro Valley due to collapse

ALAMEDA COUNTY (BCN) — A road between Oakland and the unincorporated community of Castro Valley was closed Wednesday morning because part of the road has given way and engineers believe it is now at risk of collapse, according to the Alameda County Public Works Agency.

Redwood Road, which traverses the east side of Anthony Chabot Regional Park, was closed at about 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 7.38, according to John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the agency’s maintenance and operations department.

The county road connects Castro Valley to Skyline Boulevard in Oakland.

All travelers are being asked to avoid the closure area and use alternate routes. Also, campers headed for Lake Chabot’s campground areas are being asked to enter from the Oakland side of Redwood Road.

Medlock said workers noticed the road was damaged on Feb. 22. He said it was a small slip out.

Workers took measures to protect travelers, but over the weekend and on Monday it got significantly worse.

“We feel that it’s going to eventually collapse, Medlock said.

Engineers are working on a repair plan and an estimate to repair the road.

Medlock estimated it would cost about $3 million to repair. Part or all of that money could come from state or federal coffers.

He didn’t have an estimate for when the repairs would be complete. The damage is a result of this year’s winter storms.