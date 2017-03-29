SAN JOSE (BCN) — A pedestrian suffered head injuries after they were struck by a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail vehicle in downtown San Jose Wednesday evening, according to a spokeswoman.

The incident occurred on the southbound Santa Teresa/Alum Rock line at about 6 p.m. near Second and Santa Clara streets, VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Further information about their condition was not immediately available.

The light rail vehicle was carrying between 25 and 30 passengers at the time. No other injuries were reported, according to Hoang.

Alternate bus service is being provided between the Convention Center and Civic Center stations, VTA officials said.