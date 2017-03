SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — There was a large police presence in Santa Clara County on Wednesday.

A few dozen officers were out looking for one thing–drivers behaving badly behind the wheel, and a lot of tickets were handed out.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

TONIGHT AT 10

No, you were not seeing things, there were a lot of motorcycle cops on the road today. @kron4news @LosAltosPD #Crackdown pic.twitter.com/MiuV0b7YUz — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 29, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js