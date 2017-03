OAKLAND (KRON)– Police in Oakland are investigating a possible fatality on Interstate 580.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the activity is isolated to eastbound Interstate 580 ramp that leads to Highway 24.

The right lane is blocked.

Heads up for Police Activity in #Oakland EB 580 ramp to EB 24. The right lane is closed to investigate a *Fatality* pic.twitter.com/6FmwZZTTqn — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 29, 2017