LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — Police in Ohio are investigating an animal cruelty case involving a 15-year-old boy allegedly committing bestiality.

The case was reported Sunday afternoon by a neighbor.

Police arrived at the home and determined there was “sufficient evidence” of animal abuse.

The Fairfield County Humane Society was called out to the area and seized the dogs.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

