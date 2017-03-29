SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — A man who allegedly shot another man as the two were driving in separate cars Friday in San Leandro was arrested Wednesday morning, police said.

Upon arrival at his work, a San Leandro-based trucking company in the 300 block of Alvarado Street, officers arrested Antonio Artiga, 35, of Oakland on suspicion of attempted murder as well as for gun offenses,

according to police.

Artiga was allegedly in a vehicle when he shot at a driver in another vehicle near East 14th Street and Fairmont Drive, near the Bayfair Center shopping mall, sometime early Friday morning.

The victim driver was struck by gunfire. Police did not release information about the victim’s condition.

Following the shooting, Artiga fled the scene, police said.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives identified Artiga as the suspect.

During his arrest this morning, detectives located a stolen firearm in his vehicle, which they believe was the same vehicle used in the shooting, according to police.

Artiga is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hayward Hall of Justice on Thursday.