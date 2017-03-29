SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown and leaders of the California Legislature are proposing a $52 billion plan to fix California’s roads.

The state’s Democratic leaders said Wednesday that they would pay for it with a big increase in the gas tax, higher car registration fees and a $100 charge on emission-free vehicles.

The proposal would boost gasoline excise taxes by 12 cents a gallon, a 43-percent increase. It also includes a sliding fee on vehicles, with owners of cheaper vehicles paying less.

A constitutional amendment would require that the money be spent only on transportation projects.

Brown says the money will mostly go to fixing existing roads and bridges.

The measure will require support from two-thirds of lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate because it raises taxes.