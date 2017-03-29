The World According to Gary: Las Vegas Raiders fans already crashing weddings

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about some Las Vegas Raiders fans crashing a wedding, Draymond’s response to the football team’s move, and a Raiders-themed brothel.

The Raiders move to Las Vegas is the talk of the town. People are already strategizing ways to capitalize off of the move. A Raiders themed brothel is in the works.

Some Vegas Raiders fans took to the streets to rejoice after NFL owners voted to move the team, even crashing a wedding. The groom described the experience as one to remember.

Draymond Green didn’t hold back when expressing his opinion on the football team’s new home. He even advised Oakland fans against attending any games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s