The World According to Gary: Las Vegas Raiders fans already crashing weddings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about some Las Vegas Raiders fans crashing a wedding, Draymond’s response to the football team’s move, and a Raiders-themed brothel.

The Raiders move to Las Vegas is the talk of the town. People are already strategizing ways to capitalize off of the move. A Raiders themed brothel is in the works.

Some Vegas Raiders fans took to the streets to rejoice after NFL owners voted to move the team, even crashing a wedding. The groom described the experience as one to remember.

Draymond Green didn’t hold back when expressing his opinion on the football team’s new home. He even advised Oakland fans against attending any games.