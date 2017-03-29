Triple shooting in San Francisco, road blocked off



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Three people were shot on Wednesday in San Francisco, with one female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were injured in the shooting that happened around 10:40 a.m. in the Oceanview neighborhood, according to police.

All three victims were transported to the hospital.

Officers on scene are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect.

Broad Street between Church and Cedar Street are closed.

Two Muni lines, the M-Oceanview light rail and 54-Felton bus line, were forced to reroute since the road is closed.

