UC Berkeley sexual assault suspect still at large

BERKELEY (KRON)– Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman last Thursday on U.C. Berkeley’s campus.

The assault happened around 10:30 p.m. near Bancroft Avenue and College Way.

The suspect wasn’t affiliated with the university and was walking when the suspect allegedly groped her.

The victim managed to get away.

Police described the man between the ages of 20 and 25-years-old and about 5-feet and 5-inches tall.

During the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a gray backpack.

KRON4’s Averi Harper reported that the investigation is still ongoing.

