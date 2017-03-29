

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A man has died after an explosion at a Walnut Creek apartment on Wednesday night.

The elderly man was given CPR, as he was rushed to John Muir Medical Center.

He was burned and not breathing when firefighters pulled him from his burning home.

He lived at the Walnut Creek manor apartments on Mayhew Way right off Interstate 680 near the Pleasant Hill border.

Investigators say a propane tank is to blame.

“Some of the initial 911 calls were of an explosion,” Contra Costa County Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said. “The propane inside did pressurize the structure to the point where the windows blew out. I don’t know that it was really an explosion, but there was definitely a flashback from the gas inside the apartment.”

HazMat teams responded.

No one else at the apartment complex was hurt.