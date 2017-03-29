(KRON) — A high school principal in Florida is apologizing for “good girl” prom dress flyers that were posted around the school’s hallways.

Students were outraged by the “good girl” prom dress advice because they say it demeaned any girl who wanted to wear these dresses at prom.

The images were posted on Twitter Monday, and they show several examples of what, the post claims, won’t be allowed at the school’s prom.

The dresses that were considered acceptable had the words “good girl” and dresses that weren’t, said the girls were not good girls.

School police say the post was made by a teacher and does not even represent the district.

The images were immediately removed.