OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 is learning more about one of the victims who lost their life in Monday’s apartment fire in West Oakland.

On Wednesday night, the husband of one of the victims describes losing a very special woman.

“I’m in mourning,” Leondre Johnson said. “I mean, every 15 minutes or so, I’m breaking down. I may appear to be strong right this second but when I walk around the corner, I don’t know which emotions are going to hit me.”

Johnson is processing the sudden shock of losing his wife Cassandra Robertson.

She was one of four people who died in an apartment fire Monday morning at 2551 San Pablo Avenue in Oakland

“She was a beautiful woman,” Johnson said. “She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a sister. She was a mentor. She was a hard worker. She loved everybody, active in the communities, active in the churches. She was a great wife.”

Johnson says the couple had only been married for a few months. He says at one point, they both lived in this building.

He recalls arriving that morning and seeing the building on fire.

“When I got here at 8 o’ clock in the morning, I had to give a schematics of the building to the fire people,” Johnson said. “The building had no real adequate fire escape, extinguishers, sprinklers or even fire plan. So, what I would like to do is bring awareness to all of these dilapidated buildings that are here–Oakland, San Francisco, that they need to be checked immediately and brought up to code.”

Johnson says he wants to bring attention to buildings in substandard condition in memory of his beloved wife Cassandra.

“She was my best friend, and now, I got an emptiness,” Johnson said.