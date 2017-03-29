Water main break in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (BCN)–A water main break was reported early this morning in San Mateo, according to police.

Police released an advisory at 7:23 a.m. about the main break, which they said occurred earlier today in the 2100 block of Ensenada Way.

Police and fire crews responded and California Water Service, Which provides water to the city, was also notified.

Water service in the area will be interrupted for “an extended period of time” while crews coordinate repairs to the main, police said.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.