Watsonville man arrested for manufacturing cannabis oil, possessing firearm

WATSONVILLE (BCN)–A man on active felony probation was arrested Tuesday morning in Watsonville on suspicion of manufacturing butane honey oil and possessing a

firearm, police said.

At 9:30 a.m., Watsonville police officers went to the home of 23-year-old Luis Geronimo to arrest him for an outstanding felony burglary warrant.

At the home, located in the 400 block of Center Street, officers contacted and arrested Geronimo in the garage. He was on active felony probation with search terms for weapons and controlled substances, police said.

During a search of Geronimo’s garage and apartment, officers found evidence of a functioning butane honey oil manufacturing lab.

Manufacturing BHO, which is a form of concentrated cannabis, is extremely dangerous and is a felony crime, according to police.

Officers also found an unloaded firearm inside the garage.

Geronimo is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon, police said.

Geronimo was booked into the county jail on suspicion of numerous felony offenses, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Watsonville police at (831) 768-3350 or call the Crime Tip Line at (831) 768-3544.