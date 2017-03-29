Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for identity theft

MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN)–A woman was sentenced to three years in prison for identity theft, Monterey County prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to the district attorney’s office, 34-year-old Kathleen Reynosa was sentenced for purchasing a vehicle with someone else’s identity.

In March 2016, the female victim was at a medical office in Salinas when she set down her purse on a seat in the lobby.

She accidentally left the building without the purse, and when she returned to retrieve it, her wallet was gone.

The purse also contained personal identification information, including her Social Security card.

According to prosecutors, on Aug. 28, Reynosa used the victim’s identity to purchase a 2016 Dodge Journey SUV from an auto dealership in Salinas.

The vehicle was recovered on Sept. 20 by the Del Rey Oaks Police Department, and had sustained minor damage and required minor repairs before being resold.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Julie Culver sentenced Reynosa to three years in prison, which will be served in the county jail, prosecutors said.