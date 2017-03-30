2 San Jose residents arrested at bank for numerous offenses

FREMONT(BCN)–Police arrested two San Jose residents at a bank in Fremont on Tuesday after one of them allegedly attempted to take money from another customer’s account, police said.

At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo located at 40982 Fremont Blvd. on a report that a female suspect attempted to fraudulently take money from a customer’s account.

At the scene, officers detained the suspect, who lied about her name and was in possession of the personal identification information of several victims, police said.

Police used her fingerprints to identify her as a 28-year-old resident of San Jose. She was arrested on suspicion of burglary, various identity theft offenses, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing a false name to police, police said.

Her real name was not immediately released.

Police also detained her male accomplice, identified as a 33-year-old man from San Jose.

He was arrested for several warrants and on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and drugs, police said.