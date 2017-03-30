5 displaced in Pacifica after kitchen fire

PACIFICA (BCN)–Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a home Wednesday night in Pacifica, fire officials said.

According to the North County Fire Authority, at 8:55 p.m., fire crews responded to a fire at a two-story, single-family home located at 161 Gateway Drive.

At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the front door.

After entering the home, they found flames coming from the kitchen and smoke throughout the rest of the house.

Firefighters used hose lines to contain the fire to the kitchen and prevent it from making entry into the attic.

Crews from five fire companies remained on the scene for more than 90 minutes to check for fire extension and complete salvage and overhaul operations.

After an investigation, it was determined that the fire was caused by unattended cooking, fire officials said.

No one was injured during this incident, however five residents were displaced and received housing assistance from the American Red Cross.