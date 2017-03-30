Antolin Garcia-Torres’ best friend testifies in Sierra LaMar murder trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — A San Martin man who described himself as murder defendant Antolin Garcia-Torres’ best friend testified in his death penalty case Wednesday morning.

Garcia-Torres, 26, has been on trial since January for the murder of Sierra LaMar, a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since she missed her bus to school in Morgan Hill on March 16, 2012.

Daniel Fernandez, 26, met Garcia-Torres in kindergarten and the two have remained close since, he said.

Fernandez testified that he and his cousin went on a snowboarding trip at China Peak Mountain Resort with Garcia-Torres and his then-girlfriend Francine Sarmiento the weekend after Sierra disappeared.

Defense attorney Al Lopez questioned Fernandez about his and Garcia-Torres’ use of marijuana, including concentrated hash oil, which Fernandez said he and Garcia-Torres had made themselves with instruction from online videos.

Safeway Club Card records show that Garcia-Torres made a two-item purchase of a turkey baster and a jug of bleach shortly before Sierra disappeared, which prosecutors have pointed to as tools to break up DNA evidence of sexual assault.

Lopez has argued that Garcia-Torres bought the baster to manufacture hash oil.

In court Wednesday, Fernandez confirmed that a turkey baster could be used in place of a glass tube to manufacture hash oil, along with coffee filters and butane fluid.

But on the prosecution’s cross-examination of Fernandez, he admitted that he and Garcia-Torres would not have used a turkey baster for this purpose because it would have left a “plastic taste” on the hash oil. The two had discussed this, Fernandez said.

The witness told Boyd that Garcia-Torres had expressed interest in his stun gun when he showed it to him and activated it in front of him prior to the three attempted kidnappings of women in Safeway parking lots in Morgan Hill with which the defendant has also been charged.

A stun gun with Garcia-Torres’ thumbprint on the battery was collected as evidence from the backseat of one of the women’s cars.

Fernandez also confirmed with Boyd that he had started work at 6 a.m. the day Sierra disappeared and did not see Garcia-Torres that day, precluding him from knowing “whether or not he kidnapped anybody” or getting a sense of the defendant’s demeanor that day.

“Do you know what the demeanor of a kidnapper is?” Boyd asked.

The trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. today.