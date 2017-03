ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON)– Public Works crews are performing emergency repairs on Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County on Thursday.

The repair work is set to begin around 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and those who must travel on the road are asked to proceed with caution.