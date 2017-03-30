SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4 has some dramatic video out of the North Bay Thursday night of a hiker being rescued at a popular beach.

This is at Shell Beach, which is near Jenner in Sonoma County.

The hiker got stranded on some rocks above the water and the sheriff’s department sent a helicopter to save him.

The man had been jumping from rock to rock when he got trapped. And he was wearing only a tank top and shorts.

He said he was freezing because of the winds and mist from the ocean.

The helicopter swooped in and lifted him to safety.

The hiker is fine but the sheriff’s office says he was a little embarrassed about getting stuck.