MORAGA (KRON) — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed an elderly couple at gunpoint in front of their home in Moraga on Wednesday night.

Moraga police received a call of an armed robbery on Indian Wells Street at 10:27 p.m.

The man and woman, who are in their 70s, had arrived home and parked in their driveway when two men approached them, according to police.

One of the men pointed a gun at the woman and took her purse and a bag she was holding. The second suspect pushed the man to the ground. He suffered minor injuries from the fall.

The suspects fled the area and were last seen running east on Indian Wells Street toward St. Andrews Drive.

Officers from the Orinda and Lafayette police departments, and the Contra Costa County sheriff’s helicopter also responded to the scene.

Police described the first suspect as an armed Hispanic man in his mid-20s who is between 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build and a mustache, and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and possibly glasses.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Lt. Brian South at (925) 888-7052 or the Moraga Police Department at (925) 284-5010.