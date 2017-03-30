GameStop to close over 100 stores nationwide

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KRON) — Video game retailer GameStop is shutting down 3 percent of its stores, according to CNN Money.

It is game over for more than 100 retail locations nationwide.

GameStop currently operates over 4,000 stores here in the United States.

The retailer of new and used video games has been on shaky ground lately.

Its stock has plummeted more than 31 percent over the past year.

The issue is GameStop officials say it is not selling enough video games.

On Thursday, the company said its overall sales fell 13.6 percent last quarter compared to a year prior.

