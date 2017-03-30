Help the Oregon Zoo name otter pups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo wants the public to help vote on the names of two new otter pups born at the zoo four weeks ago.

One of the pups is a boy and the other is a girl. Their mother’s name is Tilly and they weigh about two pounds each.

Vote will be accepted here through April 5 and the names will be announced April 6.

For the female pup, keepers are considering the following names (and nicknames):

-Abiqua (Abby): a Pudding River tributary originating in the Cascades foothills near Lookout Mountain.

-Calapooia (Cali): a Willamette tributary that flows generally northwest from its source near Tidbits Mountain.

-Nehalem (Nellie): a river that flows nearly 120 miles from the Coast Range down to Nehalem Bay.

For the male pup, keepers have narrowed it down to the following:

-Nestucca (Tucker): a forested river near the coast, known for its steelhead and salmon.

– John Day (J.D.): a Columbia tributary that is undammed along its entire 284 miles — the third-longest free-flowing river in the contiguous U.S.

-Wallooskee (Skeeter): a 10-mile tributary of the Youngs River in northwest Oregon.