SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was attacked with pepper spray and robbed by two people in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood as he walked out of a business Wednesday morning, police said.

The 35-year-old victim had just walked out of a business in the 1400 block of Mission Street around 11:50 a.m. with a piece of luggage when he was confronted by two male suspects, police said.

The suspects sprayed the victim with pepper spray and took his luggage before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects or vehicle and no arrests were reported as of this morning.

The victim was listed in stable condition, police said.