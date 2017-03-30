Oakland officials: Burning candle started deadly fire that killed 4

Firefighters battle an early morning apartment fire Monday, March 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland officials say that a burning candle started a deadly building fire that killed four people.

Thursday’s announcement rules out arson as the cause of a Monday blaze that also displaced dozens of residents in a building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless.

Mayoral spokeswoman Erica Terry Derryck declined to comment further on the candle.

The fire occurred just three days after city building inspectors found multiple fire code violations, including inoperable sprinklers and alarms. Officials also noted a lack of fire extinguishers and overloaded electrical cords during the inspection.

The building owner was trying to evict the organization that leased two of the building’s three floors, prompting speculation of arson.

