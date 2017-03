OAKLAND (KRON) —¬†Animal experts say giraffes experience the same aches and pains we do as we get older.

And they say a chiropractor is a convenient way to get the kinks out without overloading the animal with medicine.

On Thursday night, KRON4’s Philippe Djegal visits the Oakland zoo for an in-depth look at how giraffes power through physical therapy.

