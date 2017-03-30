SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — PG&E officials said Wednesday that they’ve been getting a lot of calls from people targeted by scammers posing as utility employees in recent months.

The scams have involved people going door-to-door posing as PG&E workers in an attempt to get inside customers’ homes, sending emails to utility customers asking them to make suspicious payments online and making calls from supposed customer service representatives asking for payment information over the phone.

Scammers are getting more aggressive because it is tax season and some of them have targeted immigrants, according to PG&E.

“During tax season, scammers email messages with false tax refund documents,” said Don Hall, senior manager of PG&E’s San Jose and De Anza divisions.

“At PG&E, safety and security is our top priority, and we want to ensure our customers know how to recognize a legitimate PG&E contact,” Hall said. “Awareness is the best defense, so we are asking our customers to stay alert and contact us if anything seems suspicious.”

PG&E officials are advising customers that they will never ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone.

Customers should always ask for identification before allowing someone claiming to be a PG&E employee into their home. Those who have an appointment will receive automated messages within 48 hours of the scheduled visit.

Anyone receiving suspicious emails that claim to be from PG&E is advised to avoid clicking on any of the links or providing any personal information, and instead, they should call (800) PGE-5000.