Richmond police officer attacked by man he helped

RICHMOND (KRON)– A Richmond police officer was attacked by a man he had just helped.

The attack happened on 23rd Street near Downer Avenue when the officer noticed a man was standing in the middle of the street.

Vehicles were maneuvering around the suspect to miss him.

The officer then helped the man out of the road and suddenly the suspect grew angry and punched the officer.

The Richmond officer had a broken nose after he was punched.

Police believe the suspect was intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with assault.

