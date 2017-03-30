San Francisco Outside Lands Eager Beaver sale on 3-day passes begins

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival, which is celebrating its 10th year in Golden Gate Park this year, opened ticket sales Thursday morning for three-day passes.

The Eager Beaver sale began at 10 a.m. today, with general admission passes at $355 and VIP passes at $765. Three-day parking or shuttle passes are also available.

The festival, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 11-13 at the Polo Grounds, has not yet announced its lineup for this year. Last year’s lineup included Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Lionel Richie and Lana Del Ray, as well as dozens of others acts.

The event has drawn more than 200,000 people in past years and generated more than $2 million for the city’s Recreation and Park Department, as well as the economic benefits created by concertgoers spending in the city.

It has also generated complaints from residents in the Richmond and Sunset districts about noise and increased traffic and disruptions during the festival weekend.

Ticket and festival information is available online at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

