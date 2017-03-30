Survey: 40% of Bay Area residents want to leave due to high cost of living

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents are getting fed up with the Bay Area’s high cost of living.

According to the 2017 Bay Area Council Poll, 40 percent of residents are considering leaving the Bay Area because of the sky-high cost of living.

Residents cited the high cost of living as the top problem followed by traffic and housing.

Millennials led the way with 46 percent of them saying they are thinking about leaving in the next few years.

Residents who spend the biggest share of their income on housing are also looking for a greener, or less expensive, pasture. 55 percent of those spending 60 percent or more of their pay on housing say they might be packing their bags soon.

Across the entire region, homeowners are less likely to want to leave than renters. Those who have lived in the Bay Area the longest are also far less likely to leave than those who have recently moved here.

Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley and some of the region’s most expensive housing, has the highest number of residents thinking about leaving.

Homelessness and poverty/income inequality also figured high on the set list of problems, according to the Council’s annual public opinion survey.

The survey was conducted online by Oakland-based public opinion research firm EMC Research from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters from around the nine-county Bay Area about a range of issues related to economic growth, housing and transportation, drought, education and workforce.