Suspect arrested in San Francisco triple shooting

By and Published: Updated:
Lian Xiu Wu

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect in connection with the triple shooting that left a 65-year-old woman dead in San Francisco Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue.

Upon police arriving, they found three victims at the scene. One of the victims, 65-year-old San Francisco resident Lian Xiu Wu, was lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where she died.

Lian Xiu Wu

Police arrested 24-year-old Vallejo resident Jonathon Santos in connection to the shooting.

The two others hurt in the shooting, a 40-year-old San Jose man and a 51-year-old San Francisco man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both are recovering in the hospital.

Santos was arrested in the 300 block of Mansell Street.

He is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s