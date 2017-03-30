The World According to Gary: A dollar and a dream

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Carl’s Jr. spicing up its advertisement, Warriors’ luck, and broke minor league baseball players.

Matt Pare has been playing on the San Francisco Giants’ minor league team for 5 years. He isn’t shy about admitting that he sleeps on a couch and money is scarce. Pare is so confident in his ability to succeed that he created a whole website dedicated to parodying his experience of being a broke minor leaguer.

The Warriors have been on quite the winning streak. The team has the best offense in defense throughout the NBA. No other team has accomplished that since the Bulls in 1996.

Carl’s Jr. is decided to add a bit more flavor to not just their burgers but their advertisement. The fast food company’s latest add features seductive burger girls. Darya said folks will definitely want a burger after seeing the add.