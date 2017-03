MIAMI, Fla. (CNN Newsource via WFLA) – Authorities are trying to figure out who left a nine-foot alligator tied up to a tree with its snout wrapped in duct tape.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials were called in to help capture the gator in southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials believe more than one person was involved, given the alligator’s size.

People who live in the area say the alligator has been seen around, eating small animals.