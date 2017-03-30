SACRAMENTO (KRON/KTXL) — New documents are revealing some insight into the past of a mother who went missing for three weeks.

It’s a case that made national headlines.

Sherri Papini was found on the side of Interstate 5 in California’s Yolo County four months ago. That after she vanished while out on a run near Redding.

A young mother of two, branded, beaten and left on the side of the freeway, after disappearing for three weeks.

Little is known about Papini’s life since investigators say she was abducted by two Hispanic women near her Redding-area home.

The case made national headlines last November.

“There’s a phrase that no information is often chased by misinformation,” defense attorney Mark Reichel said. “They’re not putting a lot out there.”

Information from Papini’s past has now surfaced.

According to documents obtained by KTXL, Papini is no stranger to law enforcement.

On Oct. 1, 2000, reports show the Shasta County Sheriff`s Office responded to a call from Sheila Graeff, who said her sister Sherri tried to break into her home.

An hour later, a call said Papini was vandalizing her parent’s home.

In 2003, when Papini was 21, her mother called the sheriff’s office asking for advice about her daughter, saying she was hurting herself and blaming it on her parents.

“It definitely hurts her credibility,” Reichel said.

Reichel, who like many, have followed the case since the beginning.

He says the old police reports may simply spark speculation about Papini’s character.

“There’s no drama like family drama, and she may have had some serious drama with her family 13 years earlier,” Reichel said.

Obtained documents showing in November of last year, days after Papini vanished, two detectives from the Shasta County Sherrif’s Office traveled to Detroit, Michigan for three days for “investigative purposes.”

The sheriff’s office remains tight-lipped about the investigation which is ongoing and active.

“This is very far from over, and it is going to get even more interesting,” Reichel said. “How can it not?”

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says there is a detective in regular contact with Papini.

And investigators still have no reason to think this kidnapping is a hoax.