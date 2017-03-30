MONTEREY (KRON) — The Monterey Bay Aquarium is now speaking out about the president’s new executive order on how the United States deals with climate change.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed the order that eases restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

It also removes regulations on carbon emissions that the Obama administration put in place.

The president says this move will put American’s back to work, while some say this is a step backward.

“That is what this is all about: bringing back our jobs, bringing back our dreams, and making America wealthy again,” Trump said.

“The cost of not taking action is too great,” Monterey Bay Aquarium Conservation & Science Outreach Manager Kera Panni said. “We see rising sea levels affecting coastal properties. We see changing climates affecting agriculture worldwide. We see human health risks rising as our climate becomes less stable.”

The order also urges federal agencies to look for ways to cut out energy used from other countries.