HAYWARD (KRON) — A quiet neighborhood in Hayward was the target of thieves following mail delivery services on Thursday.

But residents with surveillance cameras quickly notified police, who showed up in time to make an arrest.

A man and a woman have been taken into police custody after they were caught stealing packages from the front porch of several homes.

Police surrounded their car on Welford Circle when they arrived.

Further investigation led them to discover the car had been reported stolen.

“One lady was stealing the packages, and then the police came, and then they got to her, and she had a stolen car, and so lots of police cars were going all around on Welford Circle,” resident Sarla Shah said.

Hayward police returned the packages to their rightful owners and impounded the stolen vehicle.